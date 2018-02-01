Bin lorry’s load catches fire in Ketton

Have your say

A bin lorry’s load caught fire in Ketton today (February 1).

The driver was forced to eject the load which included two tonnes of recyclable cardboard and paper in the incident, which occurred at 12.20pm in Luffenham Road.

Fire crews found ‘hot spots’ in the lorry which they extinguished.

The ejected load was also put out using two hose reels.

While firefighters battled the blaze, the road was partially closed off for safety reasons.

Police were in attendance and the Fire Service liased with refuse collection company Biffa, who arranged for the removal of the rubbish.