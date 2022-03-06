People are urged to let the council know about events which could disrupt bin collections during the Jubilee Bank Holiday.

Despite a four-day bank holiday it has been confirmed that bins will still be emptied in South Kesteven during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Coun Mark Whittington (Con), cabinet member for waste on the council, said: “We will be collecting as normal on the Thursday and Friday of the celebration.

SKDC is maintaining refuse collections throughout the district

"Employees will be paid overtime and this money is in the budget.”

The council is urging people to get in touch if they have any events planned which would prevent the refuse van from accessing streets in the district.