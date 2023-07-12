A festival for bird lovers will be staged at Rutland Showground this weekend.

Global Birdfair was held for the first time last summer, having replaced a long-running event at Rutland Water.

When the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust pulled its support for the original Birdfair, which had been running since 1989,Tim Appleton stepped up to save the day.

His first Global Birdfair last summer attracted 10,000 visitors from 35 countries and raised money for a habitat restoration project in Spain. Now his team are ready to do it all again, starting on Friday, July 14 until Sunday, July 16 at the Rutland Showground in Oakham.

Entertainment and lectures will be spread across five stages while trade stands will showcase everything from optical equipment and outdoor clothing to conservation holidays and artwork.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards restoring and expanding forests in Ecuador for the black-breasted puffleg and other endangered species.

Tickets are available via the event website or on the gate.