A hotel restaurant has been ‘brought to life’ under a name with historical connections to Stamford.

Mildred’s Bistro opened at the William Cecil last weekend as part of a plan to give the hotel a new identity.

With staff feeling the old restaurant was being used predominantly by hotel guests and not enticing in customers for dining, they came up with an idea to change the style.

Madeline Price, Harry Pawcliffe, Liam Goodwill , Laura Markwell and Chris Story at Mildred's bistro at the William Cecil hotel

Sophie Taylor, head of marketing at Hillbrooke Hotels, said: “There is such a lovely community in Stamford.

“I think there was a perception that it was a restaurant just for guests.

“There was a real gap in the market for a neighbourhood bistro and somewhere residents can pop into.

Mildred's bistro at the William Cecil in Stamford

“We wanted to shift the perception of the William Cecil just being a hotel.”

Sophie describes the new restaurant as featuring a menu of ‘simple and humble’ food.

Dishes include slow cooked pork belly, trout gravlax and flat iron steak and there is also an option for a set menu or small plates.

The restaurant was launched officially on May 8 and preview nights were hosted in the lead up for special guests.

“It has been really wonderful and so lovely to see it through other people’s eyes.

“It has been brought to life with impeccable service and an unmatched atmosphere.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive which is all you can ask for.”

As part of the rebrand there will be cocktail hours between 5pm and 7pm, wine clubs and ‘Rock-on Sundays’ which feature music from 4pm to 8pm.

The new bistro is a nod to Stamford’s history as it is named after the wife of William Cecil, Mildred Cooke.

William Cecil is known for being one of the most powerful figures in the Elizabethan era and for creating Burghley House near Stamford.

The pair, who had five children, are said to have had a long and happy marriage, spending much time in Stamford which sparked the choice to name the bistro after her.

“Mildred’s is at the heart of the hotel,” said Sophie.

“It has been brilliant to see the change.”