A Stamford business will take a step in a new direction, albeit just metres away, as it opens up shop next door.

After a successful stint serving takeaway food throughout the pandemic, owners of Cloisters Italian Bistro in St Mary’s Street, Jen and Dan Banham, were keen to continue on this path.

While continuing their restaurant menu as a takeaway offer would cause disruption to kitchen staff and customers, the married couple set on the idea of launching a deli.