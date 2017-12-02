Biz Club is icing on cake for Naomi

Naomi Morgan, from Oakham, has been named the winner of an award that celebrates enterprising business people in Rutland.

Judges from The Biz Club in Uppingham were impressed with Naomi’s entry The Rutland Cake Company.

In 18 months, it has risen from a pop-up-stall at Oakham Castle and local farmer’s market to a bakery and cafe based at Oakham Enterprise Park which employs seven people.

Rutland’s High Sheriff, Craig Mitchell, presented Naomi with a trophy and a cheque for £500 to spend on a local work of art, at The Biz Club lunch held at The Falcon Hotel, Uppingham on Friday last week.

Guest speaker for the occasion was retired England and Leicester Tigers rugby player, Leon Lloyd.

Naomi’s love of baking began 10 years ago as a way of combatting depression.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have won the 2017 Biz Club Award. As a team we have worked so hard to develop the business over the last year, more recently expanding into wholesale cakes.

“To be recognised with this award is an honour and makes us incredibly proud of all that we have achieved so far.”

Judges at The Biz Club, including this year’s sponsor, Robert Wills of The Falcon Hotel, were impressed with Naomi’s determination to succeed and business acumen. This included negotiating with Rutland Council to build on an empty piece of ground at Oakham’s Enterprise Park. Naomi designed, project-managed and built a structure to a tight budget with the help of her family, using a small business loan.

Biz Club President Geoffrey Pointon, from Uppingham, said: “Naomi was an outstanding nomination and exemplifies everything The Biz Club stands for.

“Though her own efforts, Naomi has built a business that’s made a significant contribution to the local economy. The Biz Club welcomes entrepreneurs that grow their own business and create employment.”

The Biz Club provides networking opportunities for business owners and would be owners with the aim of increasing profitable growth of the smaller business sector. It also develops and encourages communication between politicians and business people. Past speakers include: businesswoman Nicola Horlick, MP Kenneth Clark and Liberal Democrat leader, Sir Vince Cable.

For more information on the Biz Club visit: www. thebizclub.co.uk