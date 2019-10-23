Hundreds of people in Stamford are being affected by a power cut tonight (Wednesday, October 23).

The cause of the blackout was a 'high voltage incident' at around 6pm affecting 885 properties.

A fire engine was outside Marks and Spencer in High Street where an electricity cable burned through on Tuesday last week (October 15).

Electrical repairs in St George's Street on Tuesday last week

Western Power Distribution estimated that the power would be restored by 7.30pm.