Blackout as Stamford hit by power cut affecting electricity to homes and businesses
Published: 19:04, 23 October 2019
| Updated: 19:08, 23 October 2019
Hundreds of people in Stamford are being affected by a power cut tonight (Wednesday, October 23).
The cause of the blackout was a 'high voltage incident' at around 6pm affecting 885 properties.
A fire engine was outside Marks and Spencer in High Street where an electricity cable burned through on Tuesday last week (October 15).
Western Power Distribution estimated that the power would be restored by 7.30pm.
Read moreHuman InterestStamford