The grand-daughter of a Mirrlees Blackstone’s maintenance worker has taken on a cycling challenge to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Tanya Lloyd, who grew up in Stamford and now lives in Peterborough, has pledged to ride 1,000 kilometres before the end of June.

She began her challenge on April 1 for her grandfather, Ron Bush, who lived in Lincoln Road, Stamford, with his wife, Barbara, until his death, on March 12 aged 91.

Tanya Lloyd is raising money for Alzheimer's Research UK

Tanya, 32, said: “I chose to support the Alzheimer’s Research UK charity because my grandad had suffered with Alzheimer's for a few years before he passed away.

“Watching him deteriorate was awful and heartbreaking, so I wanted to raise money to help fund more research into this cruel disease.”

Ron worked at the engineering firm Blackstone’s in Stamford during the 1970s and 1980s, having previously served in the Royal Engineers, an Army role which took him to Korea during its war in the early 1950s.

Ron Bush worked for Blackstone's in Stamford during the 1970s and 1980s

Known as someone who was always happy to help out neighbours and friends, particularly with gardening and DIY, Ron was also a father of two - Tanya’s mum, Gill Welsh, and her auntie, Carol Burton.

Ron’s funeral was held on Friday last week (April 9) at South Lincolnshire Crematorium.

Tanya will by cycling 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from her home in Peterborough, making up some of the distance by cycling to and from work, and by taking bike rides around Ferry Meadows Country Park.

Ron Bush, who died on March 12, aged 91

To sponsor Tanya visit her JustGiving page by clicking here.