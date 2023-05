Firefighters were called to a fire at a community skate park at about 10.10pm last night (Friday, May 19).

The crew from Stamford attended Recreation Ground Road in the town where fencing was alight.

They used a hose to put out the fire, which had affected about 1m sq of fencing.

Firefighters were called to Stamford skatepark. Photos: iStock & Google

They also used a thermal imaging camera to ensure it was fully extinguished.