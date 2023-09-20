Hereward Practice staff carry out blood pressure checks at Bakkavor in Bourne
Staff from a GP surgery carried out blood pressure checks among workers at a major town employer.
Health information was also on hand from The Hereward Practice in Exeter Street, Bourne, whose staff visited Bakkavor's salad and fresh food factory in Bourne.
The two-day 'Know Your Numbers' event was organised by Bakkavor so employees could have their blood pressure and pulse monitored without the inconvenience of leaving the site.
It was an opportunity for Hereward staff to distribute health information, catch up with existing patients they hadn’t seen for a while, and engage with the wider workforce.
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for strokes, heart attacks and heart failure.