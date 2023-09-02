A boat has been named ‘Jane Carol’, honouring a family’s commitment to a sailing charity.

The electric-powered Venture craft is used on Rutland Water reservoir by members of Rutland Sailability, a charity helping people with disabilities enjoy independent activity.

Suzie Tydeman attended the naming in memory of her sister-in-law, Jane, who had lived in Collyweston and then Ryhall.

Suzie, left, and daughter Rowena sailing in Jane Carol

When Jane died in 2009, Suzie promised she would walk along the ‘Via Francigena’ pilgrimage route from Canterbury to Rome to raise money for Rutland Sailability.

Unfortunately Jane’s husband - Suzie’s brother - died less than two years later, leaving their son, Matt, who is now in his 30s.

Matt has been supported by Rutland Sailability since experiencing a life-changing illness when he was a teenager, and was on board the ‘Jane Carol’ with Suzie to unveil its name plate.

Matt Smettem toasts the Venture named Jane Carol in honour of his mother

“Jane had worked tirelessly for the charity, which continues to support her son with regular sailing,” said Suzie.

“Rutland Sailability pulled out all the stops at the ceremony and I was able to go on the boat named ‘Jane Carol’.”

Suzie, who is in her late seventies and lives in Cambridge, said walking to Rome was “quite a challenge” and that she had covered many of the 1,800 miles alone.

“I met less than a dozen ‘pilgrims’ like myself and so it gave me plenty of time for reflection,” she said.

Suzie's route. Image: The Confraternity of Pilgrims to Rome

Suzie Tydeman chats to nephew Matt Smettem, a member of Rutland Sailability

‘Jane Carol’ launched and rigged ready for sailing

“I started the walk before covid and then had to break off for more than 18 months. Then I would go for about a month at a time, returning to cover more of the distance.”

Suzie finished her walk earlier this year at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican, Rome, where she was met by family members.

So far she has raised more than £3,570 for Rutland Sailability.