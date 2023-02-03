Plans are moving forward to keep out law-breaking drivers from the high street.

Lincolnshire County Council is looking into plans to put moveable bollards at each entrance to Stamford High Street.

The aim is to stop cars, vans and lorries entering the daytime pedestrian zone, which is out of bounds for all but emergency vehicles between 10am and 4pm.

Stamford High Street (51795504)

Leader of South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Councillor for Stamford East, Kelham Cooke (Con) said he has received a number of complaints about drivers flouting the rules.

“It is a concern when so many cafés and shops have outdoor seating,” he said.

“The area is pedestrianised and it is about enforcing that regulation so no-one feels vulnerable.”

High Street in Stamford at lunchtime on Monday (46086775)

The idea of bollards was first suggested at a Stamford Town Council meeting after county councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind) said he had taken part in a ‘walk around’ to look at roads in Stamford with Lincolnshire’s head of highways Coun Richard Davies (Con) and three highways officers.

They were reportedly shocked by the amount of traffic coming down the High Street.

There have also been a number of incidents where buildings have been struck by vehicles travelling in the pedestrian zone which has prompted Coun Cooke to push for the county council to take action.

Conversations have started regarding funding, who will put the bollards up and down and what would happen during an

emergency.

Three lorries attempt to travel down the pedestrianised Stamford High Street (62215201)

Coun Davies said: “Our officers are currently speaking to local councillors to address the best way

forward.

“We will ensure that all possible scenarios around an idea such as this are taken into account and, as with any scheme of this type, the plans will be subject to the usual scrutiny in place as it develops.

“As ever, we remain open to any views or correspondence the people of Stamford would like to come to us with on this or anything else related in the town.”

What do you think to the plans? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk .