Drivers could soon be blocked from entering a town's high street.

The idea for Stamford is to use moveable bollards to stop cars, vans and lorries entering the daytime pedestrian zone, and would include a similar block in Ironmonger Street.

The daytime pedestrian zone is already out of bounds for all but emergency vehicles between 10am and 4pm.

Three vans attempting to travel down Stamford High Street on market day

However, each day many drivers flout the rules by driving up and down the street prompting the call for further action.

In January Lincolnshire County Council will be giving residents and business owners the chance to have their say on the bollards.

Telling Stamford Town Councillors about the plans at a meeting on Tuesday (November 28), Lincolnshire County Councillor Kelham Cooke (Con) said: “I expect it will be a year by the time we have bollards on the High Street.”

