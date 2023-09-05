A Bollywood-themed event brought people together at a village care home.

With brightly coloured costumes and tasty snacks, the event was a feast for the eyes and the stomach at the The Willows in Rippingale on Saturday afternoon.

Owner Roop Nahil wanted the residents to embrace the culture and traditions of some of their carers, having recently employed around a dozen workers from India.

Residents at The Willows in Rippingale were immersed in Indian culture. Photo: Chris Lowndes

She said: “India is such a vast country with many different cultures and I wanted to celebrate that. I lived in London for many years and Lincolnshire has much less diversity than somewhere like that, but I wanted to bring everyone together as a community.

“When you look deeper, you realise that cultures have more similarities than differences.”

Bourne mayor Brenda Johnson was among the guests, along with representatives from the Sanjhi Sewa charity team which sponsored some of the food entertainment.

A Bollywood event at The Willows in Rippingale promoted a sense of community and togetherness. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Entertainment included a dohl player and traditional Indian dance.

Roop said: “Everyone had a good time. It was really colourful and gave the residents something new to see. We’re looking forward to hosting more themed events in the future.”