This dramatic meteorological image was captured on camera during last week’s heatwave.

Harley Giullari chose the right moment as lightning struck over Bourne on Sunday as days of humid heat and uncomfortable nights broke with a big storm.

The weather has taken a more autumnal feel this week.

Temperatures this weekend are forecast to reach a comfortable high of around 21 degrees with a mix of sunshine and showers.