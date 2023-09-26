Gary Curtis is not a photographer, but his images of Stamford have been viewed by thousands of people worldwide.

And after some of his 120,000 online followers suggested he brought out a book, he is about to launch ‘Stamford 2018-2023’, a 184-page hardback full of glossy images of the town’s buildings and street scenes.

Key to the success of his images is Gary’s ability to take photos that don’t include people or vehicles.

Gary Curtis with Travis and his book, a collection of photos of Stamford

This, he says, has come about partly through taking pictures during the covid lockdowns, and partly to do with living in the town centre and taking his miniature schnauzer, Travis for daily walks.

He takes his pictures on a phone, which he can carry with him all the time, and is about to upgrade from an iPhone 13 to a 15.

“I started posting pictures specifically of old buildings in 2018,” said Gary, a freelance graphic designer who carries out work for local estate agents and councils.

Barn Hill House, Stamford. Photo: Gary Curtis

“I’ve always had an interest in fantastic architecture and fell in love with Stamford when I came to college in the town.”

Originally from Spalding, he has lived in Stamford for 17 years, and by sharing a new photo every day, Gary has built up a digital album of many hundreds of photos.

“People coming across to the UK from the United States or Europe have told me ‘I came to Stamford after seeing your photos’,” said Gary.

“It’s great to think they are including Stamford alongside London or Bath in a busy visiting schedule.”

Barn Hill, Stamford. Photo: Gary Curtis

He decided to put some of his photos from www.instagram.com/theoldbuilding into a coffee table book because, although Stamford has several history books, there was scope for a purely photographic look at the town’s buildings.

The most popular of Gary’s images, according the number of views and ‘likes’ it has gained online, is of Barn Hill House in Barn Hill, and this image features on the book’s cover.

‘Stamford 2018-2023’ is available to pre-order for £25 at www.theoldbuilding.com and will soon be available in Walker’s bookshop in Stamford High Street.

St Mary's Hill, Stamford. Photo: Gary Curtis

Once publishing it will be priced £28.