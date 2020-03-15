A non-league football enthusiast has written a book about a historic football league that includes many of the area’s clubs.

Stamford AFC, Bourne Town, Oakham United, Blackstones and Deeping Rangers all feature in Andy Goldsmith’s new book From the Nene to The Wash, The history of the United Counties Football League and its predecessor - the Northants League, 125 years of football 1895 - 2020.

Andy, 64, from Northampton, said: “The Stamford area has such a rich history of clubs competing in the United Counties League.