An author has released her fourth book in one year.

Dominique, or Dommy as she prefers to be known, published the final book in the Salvaged Summer Trilogy earlier this year.

She has now moved on to a different topic and series called ‘Three Sides Out One Way Home (Malaya 1956-58)’.

Dommy Allen with her new books

The story follows three men during the Malayan emergency, each with very different priorities.

Dommy has dissociative identity disorder, a mental health condition that can leave a person with multiple, distinct personalities. It was sparked by a traumatic event in her life 25 years ago.

She now lives with her twin sister, Kesriel Humphries Allen. Kesriel and their mother are the only people Dommy can speak to. To the rest of the world she is non-verbal.

To celebrate the launch of the book Dommy will be holding a book signing on Saturday (July 22) from 11am to 1pm at Walkers Bookshop.