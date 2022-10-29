One of the worst jails in Georgian history will soon be unlocking its doors for tours.

Stamford's cells held drunks, poachers, thieves and murderers, who would have appeared in the town's courtroom to receive justice.

People wishing to explore the cells and hear stories of crime, punishment and wrongdoers can now book a 30-minute 'Stamford Town Council Gaol Tour'.

Amanda Wheeler and Shaun Ford in the cells below Stamford Town Hall

The tours take place on Saturday, December 3 from 10.30am, with the last tour starting at 2.30pm. The meeting point is on the Stamford Town Hall steps in St Mary's Hill.

To book, call the town hall on 01780 753808.

Places are free but donations are encouraged towards the town council's Stamford Museum Project, which will see items of interest going on display again

The town's original museum, run by Lincolnshire County Council, closed in 2011.