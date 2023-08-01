New light is being shed on the medieval history of our local villages thanks to one man’s ‘labour of love’ spanning 40 years.

Retired archaeologist and museum curator Robert ‘Fred’ Hartley spent decades surveying the villages and countryside of Rutland, finding evidence of centuries-old life hidden beneath the soil.

On Saturday, Fred launched his latest book at Oakham Castle, The Medieval Earthworks of Rutland, which charts this painstaking research from more than 70 sites across the county.

A survey of the Oakham Castle site

“I published a report on these earthworks in 1983, and over the years since then I’ve often returned to Rutland and added more bits of information,” he said.

“In the weird “lockdown” summer of 2020, when we were confined to our homes, I set up my drawing board in the garden shed and began to draw up new plans.”

It shows evidence of abandoned cottages and old lanes, medieval moated sites, fish ponds, deer parks and formal gardens.

Robert 'Fred' Hartley's research into Rutland's medieval past spans four decades

Fred’s research was boosted by aerial photographs taken by the RAF in the late 1940s, showing up the humps and bumps where these features were abandoned, but never ploughed away.

“Where the land has been turned over to pasture, the surface evidence still remains, in some cases for hundreds and hundreds of years since the 14th century,” he explained.

“There are sites like this tucked away throughout Rutland.”

Fred has written three books on surveys of Rutland and Leicestershire

Fred first came to the area to study at the University of Leicester and stayed on to work as an archaeologist, beginning his survey of Rutland in 1981.

“I travelled out to villages, knocked on farmhouse doors and asked if I could have a wander over their pasture land,” he said.

“It is absolutely fascinating. And the nice thing is, most of the county is still as lovely as it was back then.”

While his third book has its origins in covid, Fred says some of the villages would have been abandoned because of a medieval pandemic – the Black Death of 1348.

He believes the book will appeal to professionals and amateurs alike – particularly those researching local history.

“There is still a lot more information out there to find,” he said.

“It’s just a pleasure to get out and wander around these villages and ask questions.”

The Medieval Earthworks of Rutland (Leicestershire Fieldworkers) costs £12 and is available from Rutland County Museum, Oakham Castle and https://leicsfieldworkers.org/publications/