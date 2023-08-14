A new book unveiling a county’s hidden history has been launched.

Retired archaeologist and author Robert ‘Fred’ Hartley attended the launch of the Medieval Earthworks of Rutland which took place at Rutland County Museum, in Oakham.

Fred spent decades surveying the villages and countryside of Rutland, finding evidence of centuries-old life hidden beneath the soil.

Copies of the relaunched book were on sale

More than 70 sites across the county are charted in the book, uncovering evidence of abandoned cottages, medieval moated sites, fish ponds, deer parks and formal gardens.

Copies are available from Rutland County Museum, Oakham Castle and via the Fieldworkers website https://leicsfieldworkers/publications

From left, Robert Clayton, of Rutland County Council, Tim Clough, honorary editor of Rutland Local History and Record Society, author Robert 'Fred' Hartley, Rutland County Council leader Gale Waller, editor Kathy Elkin, and Leicestershire Fieldworkers chairperson Peter Liddle

Also at the launch were members of Rutland County Council, Rutland Local History and Record Society, and archaeology group Leicestershire Fieldworkers which has published the work.