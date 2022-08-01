Books and crafts fair at Easton-on-the-Hill Village Hall supports Friends of Stamford Hospital fundraising
Published: 17:27, 01 August 2022
A books and crafts fair for two good causes attracted huge support at the weekend.
Taking place at Easton-on-the-Hill Village Hall on Saturday (July 30), the fundraising event came about after a conversation between two village residents.
Helen Tomblin, a trustee of the village hall, said: “I was speaking to Trish Mason, who is a ‘Friend of Stamford Hospital’, and she was telling me how they used to sell books at the hospital to raise money but that stopped during covid, meaning funds were depleted.