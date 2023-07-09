Books on the environment have been donated to school children.

In January 2020 the Deepings Lions Club donated a set of four books in the ‘Wild Tribe Heroes’ series to primary schools in the Deepings and surrounding villages and the Deepings Community Library.

The books, written by Ellie Jackson, are ‘gentle stories to teach young children about the environment issues in a positive and inspiring way with happy endings and ideas for the future’.

Deepings Lions presented Wild Tribe Heroes books to staff andpupils across the area

A further three books in the series were presented to Market Deeping, Northborough, Langtoft, Linchfield and William Hildyard primaries, as well as the library last month, along with packets of wildflower seeds.

Co-ordinator of the donations Lion Carol Sterland said: “We are really happy to support our young people in our community. We hope that the stories will be enjoyed by young readers and also help with their understanding of environment and climate change.

“Protecting and restoring the environment, as well as improving the wellbeing of all communities, is one of Lions global causes.”