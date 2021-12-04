Pupils at a town primary school were delighted to receive a donation of new books.

The new texts, with a value of £1,400, were given to St Gilbert’s Primary School’s Year 3 and 4 pupils by the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s.

They are all titles which match up with their school reading scheme.

John Nowell and Yim Kong from the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's made a donation of books to pupils

Yim Kong and John Nowell from the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s visited the school to make the presentation to some of St Gilbert’s ‘young governors’.

Helen Howson, head of Key Stage 2, said: “The books are proving to be very popular and the children are thoroughly enjoying reading the brand new texts.

“St Gilbert’s would like to extend a huge thank you to the Rotary Clubs – our pupils will enjoy these books for many years to come.”

The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s raises funds for local good causes throughout the year.

Its latest fundraiser is a ‘Christmas tree appeal’ with donations going towards buying Christmas gifts for children who are in need.

The club meets every Tuesday at The William Cecil Hotel, High Street St Martin’s in Stamford at 7.30pm, or on Zoom when covid restrictions make this difficult.