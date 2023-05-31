A business that has branches in Stamford, Oakham and Peterborough is opening a new office.

Hegarty Solicitors will also offer legal services from Market Place, Market Deeping from tomorrow (Thursday, June 1).

Sean Rowcliffe, partner at the firm, said they already have many clients in and around the Deepings, adding: “With the new office situated in the heart of the town, we hope to make it even easier for clients in the area to call on legal expertise when they need it.”

Market Deeping legal team Mia Green, Sarah Martin, Alice Clarke

He said Market Deeping is “a thriving town with a strong sense of community” – something important to members of their firm, which was established nearly 50 years ago, in 1974.

The Market Deeping branch of Hegarty Solicitors is opening in Market Place. Photo: Google Maps

“Our new Market Deeping office underpins Hegarty Solicitors’ growing presence in the area and provides a great foundation for the future as we look to build relationships with clients to provide the best legal advice possible. With the firm’s 50th anniversary next year we are excited about future expansion plans which will lead to further job creation in the local area and our continued involvement in the local community.”