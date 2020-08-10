Mental health support charity MindSpace Stamford is to receive £650 from South Kesteven district councillor Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem - Stamford St George's) to help develop a programme of weekly events such as yoga, boxing and walking for the 18-25 age group.

Community groups can apply to the district councillor who represents their ward asking for up to £1,000 in grant money.

