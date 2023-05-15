Covid jabs are back by demand in Stamford after hundreds of people spent hours queuing to get their spring booster last week.

Pensioners were turned away from the pop-up clinic at Stamford Arts Centre on Wednesday which ran out of jabs after just two hours and on Friday hundreds returned to wait in the cold for a vaccination.

As a result of the demand in Stamford, booster vaccinations are being offered from the site to those over 75 tomorrow (Tuesday, May 15) on a first come, first served basis.

People queuing to have their covid jabs at Stamford Arts Centre on Friday

The vaccination session will run from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Following a number of complaints regarding the queues and people being turned away, feedback has been passed on to the Stamford site team so that they can provide better communication to patients.

Covid vaccines have run out at Stamford Arts Centre

