Boris Johnson wows Conservatives at Lincolnshire and Rutland dinner

Tory party favourite Boris Johnson wowed and wooed Lincolnshire and Rutland Conservative Party members and supporters last night.

Some 240 attended a dinner in Melton’s Cattle Market to hear the leadership favourite, fresh from his victory in the first round of the contest.

Mr Johnson gave an upbeat speech covering issues including the UK having to leave the European Union by October 31, plus education, health,and infrastructure, especially broadband. He received a standing ovation.

Earlier, the MP worked the room, with people keen to be photographed with him. Later, as he left, young catering staff were also keen to have selfies with the former London Mayor.

The dinner was a joint event for the Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association, the Rutland and Melton Conservative Association and the Sleaford and North Hykeham Conservative Association.

It was due to be held at Belvoir Castle, but heavy rains forced the event to be transferred at the last minute to Melton’s Cattle Market.

Mr Johnson was invited to the region by Sleaford MP Dr Caroline Johnson. The only other MP present was Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness.

Other politicians included councillors from across the region and former MEP Emma McClarkin.

Coun Kelham Cooke helped organise the event with fellow South Kesteven district councillor Hannah Westrop.

Coun Cooke, SKDC’s deputy leader, said today: “I think it went really well. Boris certainly raised the spirits of the room and provided a positive outlook on Brexit and the party.”

The district councillor said the dinner was one of the first events during the leadership campaign for the former Foreign Secretary. A leadership hustings for the surviving candidates is due in the region sometime in July.

Coun Cooke said he is not sure who to vote for yet, should party members get the chance to vote from a final two.

He added: “I was very impressed with him. I guess it is who gets into the final two and the policies and ambitions they have for the country.”