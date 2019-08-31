A female barn owl near Bourne has laid eight eggs, just months after rearing two owlets.

The Len Pick Trust, a registered charity for the benefit of the residents of Bourne, set up two owl towers close to the town and five eggs were hatched earlier in the year.

However more than five inches of rain hampered the male owl’s efforts to catch prey to feed his growing family and consequently three chicks perished.

Some of the eggs on view on the live nestcam

The two remaining owlets have been viewed live by over 40,000 people across the world thanks to a nestbox camera installed in the owl tower.

Now, just months later, the barn owls have finished their clutch and have eight eggs ready to hatch, with the first chick due to emerge next week.

To view the live webfeed, click here.

To read more animal stories, click here.