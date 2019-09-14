Bourne-based Three Counties Dog Rescue has bought the Dawsmere Kennels that it operates from.

The purchase means the charity can launch its own dog and cat boarding service to help fund its activities.

Co-founder Gyll Mauchline says the deal to buy the Dawsmere Kennels has been possible through a legacy left to the rescue by Norman Kew, who with his wife Sheila, were founder members.

Gyll Mauchline of Three Counties Dog Rescue (16319613)

Originally, the charity formed in 1972, was based in Hampshire, also servicing Surrey and Berkshire.

However, it relocated to Lincolnshire when Gyll, who had joined the charity then, was forced to move here.

Gyll said: “The money has been used in its entirety for the purchase and for a programme of improvement works that are underway.

“More funds will be needed to complete this work and our existing fundraising through our charity shop in Bourne and regular collections continue.”

The Dawsmere Kennels site on Spalding Road was shared by the kennels and the rescue charity. Boarding recently ceased there, forcing Three Counties to reapply for a licence to re-introduce boarding of cats and dogs at the kennels.

Gyll continued: “The money from this will go towards funding rescue activities which cost around £200,000 a year, including considerable veterinary

costs.

“An ambitious programme of other fund raising using the facilities on the kennel site will also support the rescue. More details on these will be announced in the future.”

She added: “We are always on the look out for volunteer traders as sponsors and to help with work on improvements, as well as volunteers to help with the kennel management workload.”

To help, e-mail info@threecountiesdogrescue.org

Find out our latest Dog of the Week.