Bourne cardiac ward manager inspired to run for heart patients

A cardiology ward manager is running the London Marathon in aid of a charity to ‘give back to patients he has looked after’.

David Hardiman, pictured, of Bourne, has managed the cardiology ward at Peterborough City Hospital for three years.

After seeing the plight of people with heart problems first hand, David was inspired to pull on his running shoes and take on his first marathon to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, which researches treatments for heart conditions.

David, 32, said: “I wanted to give back to the patients I have looked after, to do something positive for them.

“I see how heart disorders effect people of all backgrounds and all ages from 18-year-olds to elderly. The British Heart Foundation is trying to improve their lives every day.”

Although this is David‘s first marathon he believes he won’t have any issues getting round the course.

“Four hours would be great – anything less than that would be better.

“I have been told by people who are into fitness that I could do it in 3hr45min but for the London Marathon you don’t want to put too much on yourself, you just want to get round it.”

David, who is training at Universal Fitness Centre in Bourne, has a target of raising £3,500.

To raise the money, he is organising a range of fundraisers at Peterborough City Hospital, including the ‘The British Heart Foundation Bake Off’ on March 6.

David is also planning on organising a tombola and a charity leg shave to raise cash.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-hardiman2017