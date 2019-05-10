Care home regulators have told a Bourne care home to improve or cease operating.

They say Chevington House in North Road left elderly residents at risk of choking, dehydration or radiator burns.

The threat follows the Care Quality Commission branding the home, which cares for 16 people with dementia, ‘inadequate’ and placing it in ‘special measures’.

This latest inspection follows one in 2017, when the watchdog told home operators Wellbeing Residential Ltd that Chevington House ‘requires improvement.’

Findings included: “People were at risk of avoidable of avoidable harm”.

“Risks to people relating to swallowing and choking were not being managed.”

“People were at risk of becoming dehydrated”

“People were at risk because staff did not administer medicines safely.”

“Sufficient precautions were not taken to ensure that people were protected from burns from hot radiators.”

The CQC said it would provide a framework for the care home to undertake improvements, which if they were not made within a timeframe “We will seek to take further action, for example cancel their registration.”

Should Chevington House still be found to be ‘inadequate’, the CQC further warned: “We will act in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service.”

The home has rejected the latest report, saying the CQC had ‘grossly exaggerated’ the views of risk and such views are not shared by other health professionals and the local authority.

A statement from Chevington House said it received the report with “huge disappointment and treemendous heartache”, having cared for the people of Bourne for 12 years with “great success”.

It said the inspector, had “grossly exaggerated” the risks.

Such views were not shared by health professionals and the local authority and the families of the residents it cares for.

The home blamed a new electronic care planning system on ‘specific placements’ for creating the concern, which it feared would ‘tarnish’ the public’s perception of a “loving care home”.

Matters raised by the CQC had been dealt with within 48 hours and as a small company, it did not have the financial capability to challenge the situation.

The statement continued: “We implore you to read the reviews on Carehome.co.uk and speak to the people we care for to really understand what we do at Chevington House.

“We apologise to our residents and their families who have been extremely supportive to the staff and management of this debacle.”

It added: “The question that this should raise: “Does the role of the CQC work?” As a regulatory body funded by the industry, surely the aim should be to support and nurture a better care system.”

A CQC spokesman told the Mercury yesterday: “CQC’s inspection of Chevington House in January highlighted a number of significant concerns and these are detailed in our inspection report, published last month.

“As a result of these concerns we took enforcement action to protect the welfare and safety of people using the service.

“All CQC’s inspections, and any action we take, are evidence based and subject to a thorough process which includes an examination of inspection findings with senior inspection managers, and consultation with our legal team. Prior to any CQC report being published these are shared with care providers for comment on the report’s factual accuracy. Any action CQC takes is open to appeal.

The spokesman added: “We are working closely with the local authority with regard to the home and will return to check on the provider’s progress with improvements.

““If any provider has any complaints or concerns about our inspections or how they were conducted, CQC has an established complaints procedure through which they can raise these.”