Bourne Classic Car and Bike Show thrives despite heavy rain
Crowds still flooded in to the Bourne Classic Car and Bike Show despite heavy rain.
Coun Paul Fellows, of the Bourne Events Team, who organised the event, said the show still “went brilliantly.”
He admitted: “It was affected by the weather with over 50 per cent of the 'parking slots' lost. By Wellhead Gardens, where much of the event was held, it had been like a lake last Wednesday. The car show still went ahead.”
The show featured 100 cars around Bourne’s Red Hall in South Street. There were a further 60 cars, plus market stalls in West Street, along with live music. South Street Car Park also contained plenty of stalls and cars.
Paul said: "There were many amazing vehicles for people to admire. A diverse and bustling market gave plenty of choice with many engaging stalls, as well as a collection of popular fairground rides."
"The 'sound tent' entertained visitors throughout the day with brilliant performances from a diverse array of talented musicians, most of whom were local people."
Paul continued: “We had three hard showers and people came out in macks and and smiles and had a wonderful time and the day was a great success.
“People were surprised we carried on with the event but the Bourne Events Team never ever cancel.”
“It was a really positive day. People look forward to it as one of the major events in the town's calendar; and because it was Fathers’ Day, we had a great turnout for the cars and motorcycles.”
Bourne Events Team is a non-profit making body made up of volunteers. Funds raised go to support events in the community. It wishes to thank everybody for their support and hopes for better weather in 2020!
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.