Bourne cycle festival needs volunteers – and old bikes
Bourne cycle festival organisers are looking for old bikes – to paint yellow and place along the route.
They also seek Race-Makers to help as volunteers over the weekend of Agust 31-September 1.
CiCLE Festival organiser South Kesteven District Council wants to involve the community wherever possible in a weekend combining top class professional road cycle racing with events to appeal to all the family.
The council seeks volunteers to help with marshalling and stewarding on the route. No experience is required - just a sense of fun and the ability to blow a whistle and wave a flag!
Andrew Norman, head of visitor economy for InvestSK, SKDC’s growth and regeneration company, said: “We have plotted routes that will go through some 35 villages, as well as Bourne of course, and we are calling for as many enthusiastic volunteers as possible to make sure that the whole festival runs as planned.
“We would love to hear from anyone with either a few hours during the event or some time they could spare in the lead up to the weekend to help get everything prepared. It’s going to be a great spectacle to be part of.
“We are also appealing to anyone with an old bike they no longer want and would be happy to let us have. We plan to paint them up so that we can decorate the route with yellow bikes, much as the Tour de France does. We can collect those from anyone able to donate.”
SKDC says Bourne’s Wellhead Park will be the place to enjoy cycling-themed fun on both days, with BMX bike extravaganza, skateboarding, vintage cycling demonstrations, refreshments, stalls and entertainment.
All details of the festival are on www.bourneciclefestival.com with routes and times for all four major cycling events taking place over the weekend - men’s and women’s Elite races, a time trial and an amateur riders’ Sportive.
Volunteers or anyone with an old bike to donate is asked to get in touch on bourneciclefestival@southkesteven.gov.uk.
