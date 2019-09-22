Hay Hampers of Bourne launches 'Chari-Tea' hamper to help Macmillan Cancer Support
Bourne-based Hay Hampers has launched a brand new hamper to help Macmillan Cancer Support.
‘Chari-Tea’ is promoted as a tea time gift with an array of artisan biscuits such as a tin of cranberry biscuits, amaretto biscuits in three flavours - coffee, lemon and almond - plus buttery shortbread from Scotland. It also contains a selection box of Ceylon teas and a blood orange fruit infusion tea, all presented in a jute handbag that can be reused and kept after the contents are consumed.
A £5 donation from sales of each Chari-tea hamper will go to Macmillan.
Hay Hampers managing director Gabriele da Re said the hampers will also celebrates 35 years of Hay hampers.
The company aims to sell 1,000 such hampers at £29.50 each, raising £5,000 for the charity. Free delivery is promised on Friday September 27 for the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.