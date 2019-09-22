Bourne-based Hay Hampers has launched a brand new hamper to help Macmillan Cancer Support.

‘Chari-Tea’ is promoted as a tea time gift with an array of artisan biscuits such as a tin of cranberry biscuits, amaretto biscuits in three flavours - coffee, lemon and almond - plus buttery shortbread from Scotland. It also contains a selection box of Ceylon teas and a blood orange fruit infusion tea, all presented in a jute handbag that can be reused and kept after the contents are consumed.

A £5 donation from sales of each Chari-tea hamper will go to Macmillan.

Chari-Tea hamper from Hays Hampers (17044047)

Hay Hampers managing director Gabriele da Re said the hampers will also celebrates 35 years of Hay hampers.

The company aims to sell 1,000 such hampers at £29.50 each, raising £5,000 for the charity. Free delivery is promised on Friday September 27 for the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.