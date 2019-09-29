A funeral celebrant who lives near Bourne is just days away from embarking on the challenge of a lifetime.

Katrine Hudson from Kirkby Underwood is taking part in a 100-kilometre trek through the Sahara Desert to raise money for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Her schedule starts tomorrow (Saturday) when she will fly to Marrakech before travelling on through the Atlas Mountains to M’Hamid, a desert town and where the road literally ends and the walking begins.

Katrine Hudson who is trekking the Sahara Desert(8082782)

Katrine, 42, who is married and has a daughter, said: “The trek has come around really quickly and I feel a little bit nervous.

“It’s going to be emotional for me and very challenging.

“The places we will walk are so remote - it’s not like the Saharan places that people visit on holiday sometimes - but it will be such an experience.”

Katrine has raised more than £1,132 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance through her Just Giving page which can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katrine-hudson77