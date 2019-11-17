Bourne-based Hays Hampers has been used as a case study of a growing business at the University of Lincoln.

About 100 Strategic Management students attended the lecture arranged by the Department of Strategy and Enterprise at the Lincoln International Business School and given by Hays Hampers managing director Gabriele Da Re.

Hays Hampers reports consistent growth for five years in a row since the Da Re family acquired the business in 2014. Turnover at the 35-year-old business now exceeds £2m.

Gabriele Da Re said: “Since we acquired Hays Hampers, we have been making big investments such as a new refurbished warehouse with state of the art packing and tasting areas, and a new enterprise resource planning system fully integrated with our marketplace and couriers.”

