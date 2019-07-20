Bourne's Hay Hampers in push to cut food waste
Hay Hampers has joined international food waste app Too Good To Go, the platform which aims to reduce food waste worldwide by connecting businesses with surplus food that is still perfectly edible to customers who pre order and collect it.
Managing director Gabriela Da Re (pictured left with wife Elizabeth Och) said the family-run gift hamper company, which started in 1984, believes businesses like itself can change consumer habits and buying only what is needed and eating what is bought.
“If everybody in the hospitality and food service industry puts as much passion into reducing waste as they do into creating delicious food, it would make a massive difference.”
