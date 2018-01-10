Bourne man accused of London bomb hoax

A 54 YEAR old man has appeared before Boston Magistrates today (January, 10) on an allegation that he made a false telephone call to say there was a bomb placed in Camden Town Stables Market in London.

Steven Thomas Driver of Rosehip Road, Morton, Bourne entered no plea to the charge that he made thecall on September 16 last year from Bourne to Lincolnshire Police.

The court heard the charge was ‘too serious’ to be dealt with by them and Mr Driver was sent for

trial at Lincoln Crown Court on unconditional bail, with a first appearance on February 7.