Bourne man downloaded photos of children

A man who downloaded hundreds of pornographic images of children has been spared an immediate jail sentence.

Garry Spooncer was arrested in August 2016 after police raided his home and took away computer equipment.

Katrina Wilson, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that 1,800 illegal images were found on a memory stick.

That included 147 which were in the most serious category featuring children being sexually abused.

Spooncer, 50, of Alexandra Terrace, Bourne, admitted three charges of making indecent images of children on dates between February 24, 2015 and August 23, 2016.

The court was told that although he had no previous convictions he had previously been given a police caution for a similar matter.

Claire Howell, in mitigation, said that Spooncer is currently receiving treatment for mental health issues and as a result of his condition he was not able to attend court.

She said: “He suffers from agoraphobia and panic disorder. He also suffers from severe anxiety. That is supported by the psychiatric report.

“It is plain that in many ways he led a sad, lonely and isolated existence.

“He is currently being seen by mental health teams on a regular basis.

“They seem to be making some progress with addressing his issues.”

Spooncer, who was dealt with in his absence because of his mental health problems, was given an eight month jail sentence suspended for two years.

He was placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and was given a 10 year sexual harm prevention order.

The computer equipment on which the images were found was ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.