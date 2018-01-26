Bourne man turns 60 on marathon day

A school caretaker is running the London Marathon on his 60th birthday to raise cash for a charity which supports people with conditions his family members suffer from.

Martin Redman, of Beech Avenue, Bourne, will be pounding the streets of London on April 22 as part of the Brain and Spine Foundation team.

He was inspired to take part as his twin brother Melvyn died two years ago after developing a brain tumour, his sister Maxine is mentally handicapped and nephew Paul has a twisted spine.

Martin, who works at Hampton Vale Primary School in Peterborough, said: “It will be a fantastic birthday to complete the course, when I cross the line the celebrations will start.

Martin, said his brother would be “delighted” if he knew he was running the marathon for the charity.

He said: “He wasn’t an athlete himself, he couldn’t kick a ball, he couldn’t run - but he would be pleased.

“We were close when we were all living at home.”

To help him train Martin runs with Nene Valley Harriers running club at Bourne Woods.

Martin has completed several 10k runs in the past but this is the first time he has taken on a marathon or run more than 15 miles.

But he is confident he can make it round the course and hopes to finish it in 4hr30mins.

He said: “I want to get around the course and continue to run. I will kick myself if I have to walk.

“I am nearly 60 and I see a lot of people who aren’t really fit. I think if I can run then I should run.”

He is one of a team of around 45 runners representing the charity at the marathon.

Martin has been tasked by the charity to raise £1,800 and his school have helped him raise cash by holding a non-uniform day.

To make a donation to Martin visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MartinRedman