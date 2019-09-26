Lincolnshire health bosses say merger should not harm services
Health bosses have reassured people that healthcare will not suffer through the planned merger of health groups.
At a meeting of the South and South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Groups, there was concern that a merger of all four CCGs in the county would lead to worse healthcare in the county.
The concerns were raised at the first joint annual meeting of South and South West Lincolnshire CCGs, held at Bourne Corn Exchange on Thursday last week.
