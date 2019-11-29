Bourne Grammar School has been rated as amongst the best schools in the country.

The Sunday Times newspaper has said the school is the fourth best state secondary in the East Midlands.

Nationally, it was ranked 156th, down from 139th in 2018.

Bourne Grammar School

The newspaper’s Parent Power survey ranks schools on exam results and offers a database of them.

Head of Bourne Grammar Jonathan Maddox said the school was ‘especially pleased’ with its ‘Progress 8 figure of +0.8,’ which rates how children improve at the school, and was better than its equal best-in-county figure from last year.

Bourne Grammar was also pleased with its Sunday Times rating, adding very few grammar schools are as big.

In the independent secondary school sector, Oakham School was the eighth best in the region, with it ranked 201st nationally in 2019 and 211st last year.

Stamford High School was rated 12th best.

Stamford School came 15th.

Read more BourneEducationOakhamStamford