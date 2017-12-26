Bourne residents’ urged to take part in street light consultation

Have your say

Bourne Town Council is urging residents to take part in a survey on the impact of street lighting being turned off at night.

In April 2016, Lincolnshire County Council switched off 42,000 street lights between midnight and 6am in an effort to save £1.7 million per year from the council’s £5 million street light budget.

Residents, businesses and organisations have until Friday, January 5 to complete a questionnaire on the impact of this decision.

The town council feels street lights should be turned on at 5am instead of 6am to help people get to work in the morning.

The town has several large employers including Bakkavor’s Bourne Prepared Produce salad factory.

In a letter to residents, clerk to Bourne Town Council, Ian Sismey, appealed for survey participation.

He said: “Bourne Town Council would like the support of local businesses and individuals to lobby Lincolnshire County Council through this consultation to effect this change in their strategy.”

To complete the survey visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/streetlighting.