The Sweet Stop in Bourne will be celebrating its first birthday under new owner Tracey Moisey.

The former bookkeeper took over the business in Angel Precinct, North Street, last November. Tracey, 45, has previously worked part-time in the sweet shop and when the previous owner fell ill, she offered Tracey the chance to buy the business.

Since taking it over, Tracey, who is Bourne-born-and-bred, says she has increased the product range, with more vegan, dairy and sugar-free sweets. She also has a sweet cart to take to weddings.

Next Saturday, November 16, Tracey will draw the free hamper raffle, she started this month. There will also be cakes on the day.