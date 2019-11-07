A Toolstation is to open in the former Vets4Pets unit in Cherryholt Road, Bourne.

South Kesteven District Council has approved the change of use to storage and distribution to the premises at Smart Tec House, which has been empty since April when Vets4Pets closed its Bourne operation.

The application to SKDC said: “Toolstation is a UK wide subsidiary of Travis Perkins with over 300 warehouse/ trade counter outlets currently in operation.

“It specialises in the sale of power tools and accessories, handtools, screws and fixes decorating materials, heating and electrical supplies, work clothing and other products associated with building/DIY.

“Each unit stocks approximately 10,000 plus catalogue products and serves predominantly the building industry, athough Toolstation do accept trade from private customers.”

Some 5-8 full-time jobs would also be created.