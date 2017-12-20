Bourne woman claims she was forced off the road

A Bourne woman was left terrified after claiming that a man forced her vehicle off the road before trying to get into her car.

The woman was driving along the Elsea Park bypass at about 7.45pm on Saturday night when she claims a man driving an estate-style vehicle “cut” her up, before slamming his brakes on forcing her to stop.

She says he then got out of his car and started banging on her driver’s side window. Luckily her doors were locked and when another vehicle approached and a woman got out, the man ran back to his car and drove off.

Describing the incident, the woman, who asked not to be named, said: “This car just approached me from behind. He then went in front of me and when I flashed my lights as if to say what are you doing, he slammed his brakes on hard. I had to slam my brakes on and then he got out and was just banging on my window and going absolutely crazy.”

She said she was travelling at about 40mph because she had just completed a shop at Tesco in South Road and had lots of bags in the car. She believes her relatively slow speed may have angered the man.

She paid tribute to the couple who stopped following the incident. The woman, who works in Stamford, said: “If it hadn’t been for them, he might have smashed the glass and the woman stopped with me as I was too shaken to drive. I can’t thank her enough.”

She added that normally her child, nine, would have accompanied her to the supermarket.

The woman decided to speak out after posting about the incident on social media and receiving three messages from women who said similar things have happened to them.

She urged drivers, particularly women alone, to lock themselves into their vehicles.

“If I’d had my door unlocked, who knows what might have happened? I haven’t slept since - it was absolutely terrifying and I just don’t want it to happen to anyone else.”

She described the man as slim, around 5ft 8, between the ages of 25 and 30 and wearing beige chino trousers, a dark jumper with a checked shirt underneath. He was wearing glasses and had dark hair.

The incident has been reported to police and anyone who can help with inquiries should call 101, quoting incident 366 of December 16.