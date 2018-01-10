Bourne woman’s secret to making 100 is ‘eating well’

Have your say

A bubbly pensioner who is celebrating her 100th birthday this week said the secret to long life is making sure she eats well.

Bourne woman Alice Peters is celebrating her milestone with friends and family at her home tomorrow (January 11).(.

She said “filling herself with food” has helped her live so long.

She joked that the real reason she lives so long is by running laps around the Wellhead Park, which is located behind her home.

Alice also loves to smile and laugh a lot. She said: “You have got to laugh.”

And she maintains that on the inside she feels the same as when she was younger.

“I feel exactly the same - nothing’s changed,” she said.

Alice was born in Barkingside near Ilford and is one of 14 children. Her husband Albert, a bricklayer, sadly died last year.

She has worked in shops and factories plus managed a pub in Essex and an off-licence in London.

She moved to the area from Essex and has lived in Bourne for 45 years.

Alice has two children, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Alice likes to be active and going to watch the Glen Miller Orchestra perform is one of her top pasttimes.

She lives independently but receives home support from the Evergreen Care Trust in Stamford and meals on wheels from the Butterfield Centre in Bourne.

Her grandaughter Denise Peach said of Alice: “I am proud of her, she has always been there for me. I love my nanna to bits.”