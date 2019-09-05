Housing developer Persimmon Homes has begun consulting Bourne residents over its latest housing plans.

Last week, people living in the Elsea Park where notified about its proposals for 230 'high quality' homes, 36 of which would be affordable, on land at Zone 6A and part of Zone 7 in Elsea Park.

Outline planning permission was granted in 2001 for 'Residential and associated development, link road, estate roads, open space and landscaping.'