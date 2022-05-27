Models strutted down the catwalk to raise funds for Ukraine.

Stamford boutique, White Ginger, joined forces with beauty spa aUK to host a summer fashion show at its riverside venue in Wharf Road on Thursday last week.

Tickets sold out within a few days of going on sale with guests coming from the town and further afield.

Thomas Hairdressing, which has salons in Oakham, Melton Mowbray, Stamford and Uppingham, graced models with catwalk ready hairstyles and Lambert’s Kitchen served canapés to more than 100 guests.

White Ginger’s team of models showcased the latest summer collection and resort wear looks, featuring pops of pink, orange and yellow.

The evening along with donations and a raffle raised more than £1,100 with all proceeds going to the British Red Cross, Ukraine Appeal.

“There is still a desperate need to help the people of Ukraine,” said Emma Femminile, owner of White Ginger.

“We want to say a huge thank you to all our raffle prize sponsors and to everyone who gave so generously on the night.

“If anyone would still like to donate, our JustGiving Page is open until May 31.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/whitegingersupportingukraine

